Andrew Brown Jr. death sparks protest for eighth straight day in North Carolina

Protests over the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Protests over the April 21 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. continued Wednesday, April 28 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina as hundreds of people joined the rally and continued to demonstrate after a curfew order.

This marked the eighth straight day of protests.

Wednesday’s rally began shortly after a judge said the video of Brown’s shooting would not yet be publicly released yet.

However, the victim’s family would be able to see it within 10 days.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @PAWGsForBernie.