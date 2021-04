President Biden addresses congress, Kevin McCarthy reacts

CONGRESS DISCUSSING A WIDE RANGEOF TOPICS FROM THEPANDEMIC, THE ECONOMY, ANDIMMIGRATION.

THE SPEECH LOOKEDDIFFERENT THIS YEAR DUE TOCOVID-19, AS BIDEN CONTINUEDTO PUSH HIS FUTURE AGEND23ABC'S KYLIE WALKER JOINS USLIVE FROM DOWNTOWNBAKERSFIELD WITH A RECAP OF THATSPEECH TONIGHTAS PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN COMES UPON HIS 100 DAYS IN OFFICE HESPENT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO DISCUSSCHALLENGESFACED DURING THIS TIME, SOME OFHIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS, AND WHAT HE WOULD LIKE TO SEEPASSED BY CONGRESS GOINGFORWARD.."100 DAYS AGO AMERICAS HOUSE WASON FIRE ..

WE HAD TO ACT."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN SAYING THEPAST YEAR HAS BEEN FULLCRISIS AND OPPORTUNITY, SPEAKINGTO CONGRESS IN HISFIRST JOINT ADDRESS...RIGHT AWAYHE DISCUSSED TAMERICAN RESCUE PLAN WHICHPROVIDED AMERICANS WITECONOMIC RELIEF DURING THEPANDEMIC..

BIDEN WAS ALSOOPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE FUTURECREDITING VACCINEDISTRIBUTIONS .."AFTER I PROMISED WE'D GET 100MILLIONCOVID-19 VACCINE SHOTS INTOPEOPLES ARMS IN MY FIRST 100DAYS ..

WE WILL HAVEPROVIDED OVER 220 MILLION COVIDSHOTS ..

"AND AS ANOTHER WAY TO BOUNCEBACK FROM THE PANDEMIC ..

BIDENOUTLINES THE AMERICAN JOBS PLAN.

A MORE THAN 2 TRILLIONDOLLAR PACKAGE IN HOPES OFREBUILDING A NEW ECONOMY.

WITHTHAT PLAN COMES RAISING THE TAXRATE TO MORE THAN 39 PERCENTFOR ANYONE MAKING OVER 400,000DOLLARS A YEAR."IT'S TIME FOR CORPORATE AMERICAAND THE WEALTHIEST ONE PERCENTTO JUST BEGIN TO PAY THEIR FAIRSHARE."BIDEN ALSO CALLING FOR CONGRESSTO GET A PAYCHECKFAIRNESS ACT TO HIS DESK, WHICHADDRESSES A GENDER PAY GAP .."EQUAL PAY ..

IT'S BEEN MUCH TOOLONG ..AND IF YOU'RE WONDERING WHY ITSTOO LONG LOOK BEHIND ME."WITH THIS HE CONTINUES TO PUSHFOR AN INCREASE INMINIMUM WAGE."AND WHILE YOU'RE THINKING ABOUTSENDING THINGS TO MY DESK..LET'S RAISE THE MINIMUM WAGE TO$15."THE SPEECH COMES AT A TIME WHEN52 PERCENT OF AMERICANSAPPROVE OF HIS FIRST 100 DAYS INOFFICE ACCORDING TO ANABC NEWS POLL.WITH HIS HIGHEST APPROVAL RATESAT 65 PERCENT WHO ARE IN SUPPORTOF HIS COVID PANDEMIC RELIEFPACKAGE ..

AND HIS LOWESSUPPORT WITH 37 PERCENT AGREEINGWITH HIS WORK SURROUNDING THEIMMIGRATION SITUATION AT THEBORDER AND ONWEDNESDAY NIGHT HE ASKEDCONGRESS TO PASS HISIMMIGRATION BILL WHICHINCLUDES THE PATHWAY TOCITIZENSHIP FOR11 MILLION UNDOCUMENTEDIMMIGRANTS .

"IMMIGRANTS HAVEDONE SO MUCH FORUS THROUGHOUT THIS PANDEMIC ANDTHROUGH HISTORY ..

THE COUNTRYSUPPORTS IMMIGRATION REFORM"BIDEN ALSO ADDRESSING THE REFORMOF POLICING AND GUNCONTROL SAYING"I KNOW REPUBLICANS HAVE THEIROWDEMOCRATS ..BUT WE NEED TO WORKTOGETHER TO FIND A CONSENSUS ..BUT LET'S GET IT DONE NEXTMONTH."IN BAKERSFIELD, KYLIE WALKER23ABC CONNECTING YOU.IN RESPONSE TO PRESIDENT BIDEN'SJOINT SESSIONCONGRESS LOCAL CONGRESSMAN ANDHOUSE MINORITY LEADERKEVIN MCCARTHY RELEASED ASTATEMENT--SAYING IN PART QUOTE "WE SHOULDBE DOING EVERYTHING INOUR POWER TO RETURN TO THISECONOMY AND BUILD ON ITSSUCCESSES.

UNFORTUNATELY,PRESIDENT BIDEN IS USING HPRESIDENCY TO IMPLEMENT THE MOSTRADICAL SOCIALISTAGENDA IN AMERICAN