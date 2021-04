Starmer urges PM to say who initially paid for No 10 refurb

Speaking on a local election campaign visit to Manchester Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the prime minister can end all the talk about his Downing Street flat refurbishment by answering “a simple question” on who initially paid for it.

Report by Blairm.

