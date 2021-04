Johnson County to consider lifting mask mandate during Thursday commissioners meeting

TO YOU IN THE STUDIO.I THINK SO MUCH.WELL TODAY THE FUTURE OF JOHNSONCOUNTY’S MASK 8 IS UP FOR DEBATETHE CURRENT ROLE IN THE BOOKSINSPIRES.TOMORROW KIMSON HAS MATT EVANSIS LIVE WITH THIS STORY THISMORNING AND MATT NOW.WE’VE SEEN A LOT OF CHANGES THISPAST WEEK AROUND THE METRO, OFCOURSE WHEN IT COMES TO MASKS.GOOD MORNING.WE CERTAINLY HAVE ROB AND WECOULD SEE ANOTHER CHANGE TODAYHERE IN JOHNSON COUNTY SEVERALJOHNSON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS,INCLUDING COMMISSION CHAIR EDEILER AND HAVE INDICATED THATTHEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE THECOUNTY’S CURRENT MASK MANDATEEXIRED TOMORROW EVENING ATMIDNIGHT AT THE VERY END OF THEMONTH AND REPLACE IT WITH ARESOLUTION.THAT WOULD NOT REQUIRE BUTSTRONGLY ENCOURAGE MASKS INSIDEPUBLIC SPACES RIGHT NOW JOHNSONCOUNTY ONE OF JUST A HANDFUL OFKANSAS COUNTIES THAT STILL HAVEA MASK MANDATE ON THE BOOK THOSEOTHER TO RILEY DOUGLASSONWYANDOTTE HEALTH OFFICIALS HEREHAVE SAID THAT THEY WON’T RESISTDROPPING THE MANDATE AS LONG ASPEOPLE STILL UNDERSTAND THATMASK WEARING AND SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES REMAINIMPORTANT BECAUSE JOHNSON COUNTYSTILL A LONG WAYS OFF OFF FROMHERD IMMUNITY LESS THAN 50%COUNTY HAS GOTTEN VACCINATED SOFAR WHICH INITIALLY WAS THEBENCHMARK IN REMOVING THE MASKMANDATE, BUT COUNTY HEALTHLEADERS SAY THEY’LL HIT THATMARK SOON AS LONG ASVACCINATIONS DON’T DROP OFFCOMMISSIONERS WILL BE MAKINGTHAT DECISION ABOUT THE FUTUREOF THE MASKED MANDATE HERE INJOHNSON COUNTY AT 9:30 THISMORNING AT THEIR MEETING AT THECOUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDINGIN DOWNTOWN OLATHE SPACE ISGOING TO BE LIMITED IN THATMEETING BECAUSE OF SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES IN PLACE,BUT THE COUNTY IS STREAMING THATMEETING LIVE ON ITS WEBSITE ANDON ITS FACEBOOK PAGE.WE’RE LIVE IN OVER.