Noon COVID-19 update

I’M ROB HUGHES.IN JUST OVER AN HOUR, THE CITYOF KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI WILLUPDATE ITS COVID-19 RESTRICTIONSAND GUIDELINES.KMBC 9’S MATT EVANS HAS A LOOKAT WHAT TO EXPECT.MATT: THE CITY’S CURRENT STATEOF EMERGENCY AND CURRENT MASKORDER ARE SET TO EXPIRE IN JUSTA MATTER OF DAYS, ON CITYMAY 1.LEADERS WILL BE ANNOUNCINGUPDATED GUIDANCE WHEN IT COMESTO FIGHTING THE COVID-19PANDEMIC.ANYONE INSIDE OR OUTSIDE MUSTWEAR A MASK, IF THEY ARE UNABLETO MAINTAIN 6 FEET OF SOCIALTHING.THE OUTDOOR REQUIREMENT COULD BEDROPPED TODAY.RESTAURANTS AND BARS HAVE BEENOPERATING UNDER NORMAL HOURS.IT IS UNCLEAR WHETHER OR NOT ANYOF THE SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES WILL BE RELAXED ORCHANGED.AT 1:15 THIS AFTERNOON DURING APRESS CONFERENCE ON THE STEPS OFCITY HALL.ROB: JOHNSON COUNTY LEADERS WILLVOTE ON POTENTIALLY ENDING THECOUNTY’S MASK MANDATE.THE CURRENT ORDER EXPIRESFRIDAY.THE GOAL OF THE RULES WAS TO SEEIF HALF OF ALL ELIGIBLE JOHNSONCOUNTY RESIDENTS COULD GET ADOSE OF THE SHOT BEFORERESCINDING THEM.RIGHT NOW THAT NUMBER’S AT 40%.THE COUNTY WILL MEET THURSDAY TODISCUSS HOW TO MOVE FORWARMORE THAN HALF OF THE COUNTIESIN KANSAS -TURNED DOWN THEIR WEEKLYALLOTMENTS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE.62 OF THE STATE’S 105 COUNTIESREFUSED DOSES.THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE SAYS -IT APPEARS MANY KANSANS AREDELAYING THEIR VACCINATIONS --- OFFICE SAYS IT APPEARS MANYARE DELAYING THEIR VACCINATIONSBECAUSE OF A STEADY DROP IN NEWINFECTIONS AND DEATHS.HEALTH EXPERTS URGE YOU TO STAYTHE COURSE.KANSAS IS NOW PLANNING ACAMPAIGN TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TOCONSIDER GETTING THEIR SHOTS.MISSOURI BECAME ONE OF THE FIRSTSTATES IN THE COUNTRY TO ONCEAGAIN USE THE JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON VACCINE AFTER NATIONALHEALTH EXPERTS LIFTED A PAUSE ONTHE ROLLOUT FRIDAY.THIS MORNING, 30 STATES AREAGAIN USING THE ONE-DOSEVACCINE.KANSAS IS EXPECTED TO JOIN THEMTHIS WEEK.SOME STATES, LIKE INDIANA ANDFLORIDA, HELD JOHNSON ANDJOHNSON VACCINE CLINICS OVER THEWEEKEND.IN THE RACE TO VACCINATEAMERICANS, THERE’S TROUBLING NEWDATA FROM THE CDC.THE AGENCY SAYS MILLIONS OFPEOPLE MAY HAVE MISSED THERECOMMENDED TIME FRAME FOR THEIRSECOND DOSE OF THE TWO-SHOTVACCINES, WHILE NEARLY A QUARTEROF THE COUNTRY IS HESITANT TOGET ANY VACCINE AT ALL.ANDREW DYMBURT IN WASHINGTON.REPORTER: THE COVID VACCINEGOING INTO ARMS AGAIN AFTER ATEMPORARY PAUSE DUE TO BLOODCLOTS.IT WAS NEVER CONCLUSIVELY LINKED, BUT IT NOW COMES WITH ANUPDATED FACT SHEET.