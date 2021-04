Border collie dashes into the Loch Lomond - like punters rushing to pubs for a pint

A woman and her border collie have gone viral on TikTok - with a video of the dog running into Loch Lomond compared to punters rushing to pubs for a pint.

Kiera McDiarmid, 25, first started sharing videos of three-year-old border collie Blue on TikTok in March last year, during the first lockdown.

The videos originally consisted of Kiera and Blue's daily adventures in their hometown of Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, but have now moved to adventures throughout Scotland.