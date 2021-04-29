Captain Tom’s family to walk 100 laps of their garden in honour of the veteran

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore walks laps of the garden with her children Benjie, 17, and 12-year-old Georgia.The family will follow in Captain Tom's footsteps by walking 100 laps of their garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, as part of the Captain Tom 100 charity challenge.