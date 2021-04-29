These Are the Rudest Things You Can Do When Sending Work Emails.
Working from home means most interactions occur online, including via email.
.
It’s not uncommon to receive an email that feels unhelpful, passive-aggressive or unprofessional.
.
Here are the six rudest things that people do when sending work emails.
.
1.
Rambling on and on in an email rather than getting straight to the point.
Be respectful of others' time.
2.
Sending out a message with a ridiculous amount of spelling and grammar mistakes.
Always proofread.
.
3.
Hitting “reply all” to an email and creating an unnecessary email thread.
4.
Criticizing colleagues in writing.
Emails can be sent to the wrong recipient or accidentally forwarded.
.
5.
Crossing work boundaries and being too unprofessional with your colleagues.
.
6.
Starting off your email in an unfriendly manner.
It only takes two seconds to type a greeting.