Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, May 2, 2021

Dominican Republic protest against mining company turns violent

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:48s 0 shares 4 views
Dominican Republic protest against mining company turns violent
Dominican Republic protest against mining company turns violent

People in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic took to the streets to protest against Barrick Gold Corporation, a company dedicated to mining in the area.

People in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic took to the streets to protest against Barrick Gold Corporation, a company dedicated to mining in the area.

The protest went violent, and protesters clashed with the police.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Carreras4ever.

Explore