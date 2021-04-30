People in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic took to the streets to protest against Barrick Gold Corporation, a company dedicated to mining in the area.
Dominican Republic protest against mining company turns violent
The protest went violent, and protesters clashed with the police.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Carreras4ever.