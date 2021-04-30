Meet the newest Detroit Lion, Penei Sewell, who was drafted by the Lions in the first round.
Meet Detroit Lions draft pick Penei Sewell
Credit: WXYZ DetroitDuration: 00:27s 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
-
Detroit Lions take Oregon OT Penei Sewell with No. 7 pick in 2021 NFL draft
USATODAY.com
-
2021 NFL Draft selections, grades: Lions earn a 'B+' for taking Penei Sewell with No. 7 overall pick
CBS Sports
-
Detroit Lions pick Penei Sewell at No. 7. Here is what they're getting.
USATODAY.com
-
Desert Hills High offensive tackle Penei Sewell selected by Detroit Lions with No. 7 pick of 2021 NFL draft
Deseret News
Explore
More coverage
Former Bengals RB coach Kyle Caskey joins the Flying Pigskin to discuss upcoming NFL Draft
The 2021 NFL Draft begins on Thursday on WCPO at 8 pm and the Cincinnati Bengals have the number five overall pick. It's a great..
WCPO Cincinnati
Lions get ‘a steal’ with OT Penei Sewell with No. 7 overall pick
Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz may be biased, but he explained why he thinks the Penei Sewell selection gives Detroit..
FOX Sports