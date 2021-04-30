Watch: Nick joins Priyanka, urges fans to donate towards Covid relief fundraiser

After Priyanka Chopra, her husband, Nick Jonas has urged his fans to come forward in support of India.
In a new video, Nick joined Priyanka & urged fans to donate towards Covid-19 relief fundraiser.
Priyanka, like other Indian celebs, has been using social media to mobilise resources.
The actor had previously revealed she was setting up a fundraiser with GiveIndia.
Priyanka had urged the 'global community' to come forward in support of her country.
The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard with a huge spike in numbers and a large fatality rate.
Medical system across India is overwhelmed with shortage of oxygen, ventilators and ICU beds.