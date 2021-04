PCSO murder: 'We do not at this stage understand the motive'

Assistant Chief Constable for Kent Police, Tom Richards, has told reporters that at this stage, police "do not have any identified suspects" for the murder of a police community support officer.

Julia James, who was 53-years-old, was found dead in Ackholt Wood, close to the village of Snowdown on Tuesday (27 April).

Report by Patelr.

