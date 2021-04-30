Bottlenose dolphins caught playing and leaping out of a sparkling ocean

These dolphins certainly know how to make us feel jealous as they play together in the beautiful sparkling ocean.The pods were spotted just off Juno Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida, USA last week (21) about half a mile offshore.Paul Dabill, 46, owns a restaurant nearby and often flies his drone to capture ocean wildlife in their natural habitat.He said: "It was really fun to watch one of the dolphins play with something on the surface of the water."The bottlenose dolphins can be seen showing off to the camera with barrel rolls, dives and chasing each other around.The pods was filmed on April 8, April 15 and April 21 2021.