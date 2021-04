Starmer on PM's phone number: 'It's a serious situation'

Boris Johnson has been accused of causing a security risk after it emerged, according to reports, that his personal mobile number had been available online for the last 15 years.

Speaking on the matter, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said it's "a serious situation" which "carries a security risk".

Report by Patelr.

