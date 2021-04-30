I Waist Train 10 Hours A Day To Get These Curves | MIAMI MUSCLE

BECKY STALLION is the social media influencer whose natural assets have earned her an array of brand collaborations and admirers.

Growing up in Louisiana but now residing in Dallas, Texas Becky brings her southern charm to everything she does.

Big thighs and hips run in the women of Becky's family and the nickname 'stallion' has been around for years.

“I got the name from guys around the way, always telling me "I'm built like one" so it's sorta stuck and here I am today.” The main brand Becky works with is a fashion company - which is a blessing as finding clothes to cater her body shape is a nightmare.

Today, they have sent Becky some new outfits she has to promote and we see her work her magic in front of the camera.

First up, Becky shows us her morning workout, always in her waist trainer: “I need to make sure the waist is snatched so I get that extra pop in my hips." https://www.instagram.com/iambeckystallion/?hl=en