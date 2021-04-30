Passersby save motorist who suffered cardiac arrest while driving in eastern China

Kind-hearted passersby saved a motorist who suffered a cardiac arrest while he was driving in eastern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Taizhou in Jiangsu Province on April 20, shows a metal bar from a guardrail flying as a car smashed into it.

A woman named Li Rongrong who is a doctor walked over to the car to check on the motorist named Ji after calling an ambulance and then asked help from nearby passersby.

The passengers then carried Ji out of the car and Li performed CPR on him.

After the ambulance arrived, Ji was sent to hospital.

Ji regained consciousness and he was not in life-threatening condition.

