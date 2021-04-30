World Projected to Spend $157 Billion on COVID-19 Vaccines by 2025

On Thursday, IQVIA Holdings Inc released a report detailing global spending on COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the U.S. health data company, the world is projected to spend a total of $157 billion by 2025.

IQVIA says that number will be driven by mass vaccination programs and booster shots.

The first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations is expected to reach 70 percent of the globe’s population by the end of 2022.

Booster shots are likely to be needed every two years after initial vaccination.

IQVIA expects global COVID-19 vaccine spending to reach its highest in 2021 at a total of $54 billion.

2025 will see spending at its lowest, $11 billion, due to increased vaccine volume and competition.

Excluding COVID-19 vaccine costs, IQVIA forecasts overall medicine spending costs between 2020 and 2025 to be $68 billion lower than it would’ve been if not for the pandemic.

This is due to pandemic-caused disruptions to doctor visits, procedures and medicine use.