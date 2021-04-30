Joe Rogan Takes Back COVID-19 Vaccine Advice, Say He’s a ‘F**king Moron’
Joe Rogan is calling himself a “f**king moron” after taking back his comment telling young Americans not to get vaccinated.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.