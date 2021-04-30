MGM Resorts hiring event

MGM Reosrts is hosting a hiring event at the Mandalay Convention Center next week.
They are looking to hire employees for the hotel and restaurants.
Some of the positions include guest room attendants, security officers, front desk team members, pool area jobs and more.
IT WILL BE FROM MAY 4THTHROUGH THE 6TH STARTING AT 9A-M UNTIL 4 P-M.INTERVIEWS WILL BECONDUCTED AT THE EVENTS