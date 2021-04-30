Heroic California man saves ducklings stuck in drain and reunites them with their mother

Brandon was looking for ducks and found a group of ducklings stuck inside the bottom of a drain in San Jose, California so his friend helped him remove the metal cover and attempt to rescue all of the

Brandon was looking for ducks and found a group of ducklings stuck inside the bottom of a drain in San Jose, California so his friend helped him remove the metal cover and attempt to rescue all of the ducks huddled together at the bottom of the drain on January 30.

Brandon climbs down into the drain and gently put the ducks inside of the basket to get them out.

Brandon successfully rescued all of the ducklings that were stuck in the water drain and put them in a basket.

He holds one of them up attempting to find their momma duck.

His summoning didn't work so he decides to put the basket on the ground sideways and lets the ducklings run out of the basket and out appears their mom in the pool!

The ducks run out of the basket and into the pool and reunite with their mom.