Mass vaccination site opening at Columbia Mall

AND MORE THAN 180-THOUSANDPFIZER DOSES NEXT WEEK.

SOMEOF THOSE... WILL BE HEADING TOMARYLAND' NEWEST VACCINATIONCENTER... WHICH JUST OPENEDITS DOORS.

IT'S OVER ATCOLUMBIA MALL... WHERE THELORD AND TAYLOR USED TO BE.THE SITE HELD ITS SOFT OPENINGTODAY... WITH A LOT OF PEOPLECOMING AND GOING... GETTINGTHEIR SHOT.

THE COUNTY'SHEALTH OFFICER SAYS THE SITEWILL*ONL* USE PFIZERDOSES... WHICH IS THE ONLYVACCINE APPROVED FOR 16 AND 17YEAR OLDS.

Howard CountyHealth Department has not hadPfizer in quite a long time.So the fact that the state isbringing Pfizer to this MassVax clinic in Howard Countymeans that our 16 and 17 yearolds now have an option ofgetting vaccinated now, athat's enormous.

HOWARDCOUNTY'S EXECUTIVE EXPECTS TOSEE A HIGH TURN OUT EVERY DATHE CENTER'S OPEN... SINCEIT'S ROUGHLY HALFWAY BETWEENBOTH BALTIMORE AND D-C.

THECENTER'S NORMAL HOURS WILL BEFROM EIGHT TO FOUR.WEDNESDAYTHROU GH SUN