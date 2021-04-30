Hamas demonstration after the postponement of Palestinian elections

This footage was filmed and produced 30 April 2021.

It was meant to be a historic and long-overdue vote aimed at ending 15 years of paralyzed and divided leadership.

Instead, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday called off next month's parliamentary elections after challengers from his own party threatened to weaken his hold on power.

Abbas' decision, which came just two days before campaigning was supposed to begin, indefinitely postponed the May 22 vote and apparently a July presidential election as well.

The postponement angered Palestinians eager to replace a president who has not held a vote in a decade-and-a-half and failed to deliver on his main goal of achieving independence from Israel.

Street protests broke out in several cities in the West Bank and Gaza.

The video shows demonstrations by Hamas in Gaza against the decision to postpone the elections in the Palestinian territories