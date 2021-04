College graduations held in person this year

FSW and FGCU are celebrating graduation in person this year.

HAPPENING NOW... STUDENTS ATFLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITYAND FLORIDA SOUTHWESTERNUNIVERSITY ARE CELEBRATING THEIRGRADUATIONS THIS WEEKEND..SHARI ARMSTRONG IS LIVESUNCOAST CREDIT UNION ARENA WITHA LOOK .

SHARIPATRICK.... RIGHT BEHIND ME,STUDENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES AREPREPARING FOR A MOMENT MANY WERECONCERNED THEY MAY NOT GETBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC..

THECHANCE TO WALK ACROSS THE STAGGET THEIR DIPLOMA, AND TURNTHEIR TASSEL.(AD LIB)FSW STUDENTS AREN’T THE ONLYONES GRADUATING TODAY... FLORIDAGULF COAST UNIVERSITY HAS BEENHOLDING IN-PERSON GRAD WALKS ATALICO ARENA TODAY.

THEY WEREALLOWED UP TO FOUR GUESTS... ANDAFTER THEIR CEREMONY... STUDENTSWERE GIVEN GOT THE CHANCE TOTAKE PHOTOS.

WE SPOKE WITH ONEGRADUATE WHO WAS VERY HAPPY TOBE GIVEN THE OPPORTUNITY TOCELEBRATE.***SOT***i was a little nervous, butbecause I wasnted to get theexperience, i worked for so manyyears at fgcu i thought ya knoi should have had a graduation.i’m just glad that fgcu was ableto make this workFGCU GRADUATES ARE CELEBRATINGALL WEEKEND LONG... WE’VE GOTTHE DATES AND TIMES OF THE GRADWALKS ON YOUR SCREEN NOW.

THEREWILL ALSO BE A VIRTUALCOMMENCEMENT ON SUNDAY A