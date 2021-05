Karen Garner Arrest: 3 Loveland Police Officers Who Were Involved Lose Their Jobs, Chief Apologizes

Three officers who were involved in the arrest of Karen Garner last year have resigned from the Loveland Police Department.

Police Chief Bob Ticer made the announcement on Friday morning that Austin Hopp, Daria Jalali and Tyler Blackett are no longer employed by his deparment, and he issued a public apology.