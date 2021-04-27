US police revel in treatment of dementia sufferer
US police officers mock injured dementia sufferer after forcible arrest.

Karen Garner, 73, was detained while walking home after leaving a Colorado Walmart without paying for items worth around £9.

Appearing confused in the Loveland Police bodycam footage, an officer forces her to the ground before he and a colleague continue to manhandle the distressed pensioner.

She suffered a dislocated shoulder and fractured arm - to the amusement of the officers, who watched the footage while she was left in a cell without medical attention.