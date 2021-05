Skin Cancer Awareness Month: What You Need to Know to Protect Yourself All Year Long

Melanoma, commonly referred to as skin cancer, is the deadliest form of cancer, but it's also the most preventable.

Neutrogena is the leader in the sun protection category, not only offering a wide range of SPF products and sunscreen, but this month they're also releasing some great tools and resources to inform and educate about skin cancer and the benefits of sunscreen.