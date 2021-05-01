At least 18 die in Covid hospital fire in Gujarat's Bharuch, PM condoles deaths

At least 18 people died after fire broke out at a Covid hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch.

The massive blaze broke out in Covid-19 ward of the hospital at 1 am on Saturday.

There were around 50 other patients at the 4-storey Welfare Hospital when fire broke out.

Bharuch SP, Rajendrasinh Chudasama said, “A fire broke out at a Covid hospital in Bharuch due to a short circuit.

As per our preliminary report, at least 12 patients have died due to fire.” Meanwhile PM Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered condolences to families of victims. CM Vijay Rupani announced Rs 4 lakh assistance for the kin of the deceased in hospital fire.

The hospital is situated on Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from Ahmedabad.

Around 50 patients were rescued by locals, firefighters & shifted to nearby hospitals.