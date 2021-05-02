Largest package France provided to any country since beginning of pandemic: Envoy

A flight carrying a consignment of medical supplies from France landed in India.

Flight arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on the morning of May 02.

On the arrival of flight, France Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain informed that it is the largest consignment France has provided to any country since the pandemic had commenced.

He further said that France wants to show solidarity as India is experiencing difficulty.

"We've been working with Ministry and companies to provide assistance to India because we want to show solidarity.

India helped us last year, when we were in dire need of medical drugs.

All French companies and many people in France are moved by what is going on in India.

They want to show solidarity, so we've raised extra funds and we're going to charter another plane before end of the month with such equipment to bring autonomy to Indian hospitals," said the French Envoy.