Virtual Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

Denver Police Increase Patrols Along Federal Boulevard For Cinco de Mayo Celebrations
The City of Denver is preparing for Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend. Denver police have additional officers on patrol to..
CBS 4 Denver
SHOWERS ON TUESDAY.IT WILL BE COOLER BY THE END OFWEEK AND NEXT WEEKEND.IT WILL BE A GREAT DAY FOR EARLYCINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION MANYOF THEM ARE VIRTUAL AND YOU CANBE A PART OF THEM.JOINING US LIVE IS THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF THE DEVELOPMENTCOOPERATION.THANK YOU FOR WAKING UP EARLY.
The City of Denver is preparing for Cinco de Mayo celebrations this weekend. Denver police have additional officers on patrol to..