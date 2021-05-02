Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines, says ‘striving to stay afloat’

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about the seriousness of mental health issues.

The actor has reiterated the importance of emotional well-being in the current situation.

On Sunday, Deepika took to Instagram & shared a list of mental health helpline numbers.

Deepika's post comes as healthcare services are buckling due to second wave of Covid.

Many fans applauded Deepika's gesture & dropped heart emojis on her social media post.

Last year, Deepika & husband Ranveer Singh contributed to PM-CARES fund for Covid relief.

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone will be seen together in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83.

While Ranveer will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will play his wife Romi.

While film is slated for theatrical release on Jun 4, it could be delayed due to pandemic.