Christian Orthodox take part in Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulchre

Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday (May 1) to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased.

This season's religious holidays in the Holy Land, home to religious sites sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, have been overshadowed by tragedy, as Israel mourns the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede in the early hours of Friday morning at a religious festival on Mount Meron.

According to the Times of Israel, there was a heavy police presence and temporary barriers were seen by the entrance to the church, in Jerusalem's Old City.

Video shows crowds gathering for the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.