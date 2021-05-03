Top 10 Times Anime Heroes Cheated To Win

Sometimes, winners do cheat!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times in anime where main characters claimed victory through some rather deceptive means.
Sometimes, winners do cheat!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times in anime where main characters claimed victory through some rather deceptive means.
Sometimes, winners do cheat!
Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times in anime where main characters claimed victory through some rather deceptive means, as seen in series such as "Yu-Gi-Oh", "Dr Stone", "KonoSuba", and more!
These characters got a major power boost! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times that anime protagonists gained new..