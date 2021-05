The Rookie S03E13 Triple Duty

The Rookie 3x13 "Triple Duty" Season 3 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost.

Meanwhile, Officer Harper hopes she can get Officer Chen ready to go undercover on “The Rookie,” Sunday, May 9th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.