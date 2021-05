Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas 'Old Man' | First Date | Proposal & More Fairytale Love Story

Arguably the biggest whirlwind romance of 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s love story began with a direct message via Twitter in 2016.

Priyanka and Nick have proved over the years that they're a fine example of 'love goals' as their marital bliss continues on, even years later.

Let's take look at some of the interesting moments about Priyanka and Nick's relationship.