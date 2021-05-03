Suzuki MISANO - La Dolce Vita X Way of Life

IED presents the new concept vehicle designed in collaboration with Suzuki, to combine the two different souls of the Japanese manufacturer in a single model On the one hand, the four wheels, functionality, efficiency, practicality of compact dimensions; on the other, two wheels, synonymous with sporting spirit, high performance and emotions.

For over a century, Suzuki has embodied these two opposing souls with the production of cars and motorcycles, but is it possible to combine these two worlds in one vehicle?

The European Institute of Design presents Suzuki Misano, the new concept vehicle designed in collaboration with Suzuki.

Result of the thesis project of the twenty-four students of the Master in Transportation Design of IED Turin, Misano is the answer to the Japanese manufacturer's question: a style model capable of intertwining the philosophy of Japanese automotive design with a design that embodies pure passion, style and fun, as in the best Italian tradition.