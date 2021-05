2 people dead in motorcycle accident

POSSIBLY EVEN MORE SERIOUSCHARGES, AFTER TWO PEOPLE WERESTRUCK AND KILLED IN DUNDALK.THE CRASH HAPPENED AROUND TWOO'CLOCK IN THE MORNING SUNDAY,ALONG NORTH POINT BOULEVARDJUST SOUTH OF THE NORTH POINTPLAZA FLEA MARKET.

NEAR THE SCENE THIS MORNING WITH MORE ON WHAT HAPPENED. 19-YEAR-OLD JOSHUA DAY WAS TRYING TO CROSS NORTH POINT BOULEVARD FROM NORRIS LANE WHEN HE WAS HIT BY A CAR.

THE DRIVER DIDSTOP& AS DID 21-YEAR-OLDBERLYNN MATTHEWS& WHO PULLEDOVER TO HELP DAY.

THATPOLICE SAY BOTH MATTHEWS ANDDAY WERE HIT BY AMOTORCYCLIST& AND DIED AT THESCENE.

THE DRIVER OF THEMOTORCYCLE HAS BEEN IDENTIFIEDAS 24-YEAR-OLD WILLIAMCOLLAZO- BROWN.

HE IS ABALTIMORE COUNTY POLICEOFFICER& AND OFF-DUTY AT THETIME OF THE CRASH.

HEWITH THE DEPARTMENT SINCE2019.

WE SPOKE TO JOSHUA DAYFAMILY& AS THEY CAME TOGETHERYESTERDAY TO GRIEVE WITH HISMOTHER JOANN.

SHE SHARED HERCONDOLENCES WITH MATTHEWSFAMILY.

I wanna really thankthe girl.

Both of them I knoware together now and are inheaven.

AND COLLAZO-BROWN IS FACING SEVERAL DUI-RELATED CHARGES. IT'S POSSIBLE HE COULD FACE EVEN MORE SERIOUS CHARGES AS THE BALTIMORE COUNTY STATE ATTORNEY IS HANDLING THIS CASE.

LIVE IN DUNDALK