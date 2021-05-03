Kangana Ranaut urges people to plant more trees | Abhinav Shukla shares sweet post for wife Rubina

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday urged people to plant more trees as the demand for oxygen goes up in the country with rising Covid-19 cases.Actor Abhinav Shukla has shared a sweet post for wife Rubina Dilak who recently tested positive for Covid-19.Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday took to her Instagram handle and penned a motivational message.Bhumi Pednekar recently recovered from Covid-19 revealed that she lost two very close people in her life to COVID-19 within a span of 24 hours.

#Kanganaranaut #abhinavshukla #Rubinadilak #Shilpashetty #Bhumip