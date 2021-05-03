Should LeBron, Lakers Be Concerned About Falling to Play-in Tournament?

The Los Angeles Lakers are not playing well and clearly, the frustration has set in.
With the Lakers in danger of falling to the play-in, LeBron James even said whoever came up with that idea should be fired.
The Los Angeles Lakers are not playing well and clearly, the frustration has set in.
With the Lakers in danger of falling to the play-in, LeBron James even said whoever came up with that idea should be fired.
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled during the season when LeBron James and Anthony Davis both went out with injuries, and after a..
The Lakers lost their third game in a row on Sunday night