As I Am Movie (2021)

As I Am Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Set in the rolling hills of the English countryside, AS I AM is a picture of small town adolescence.

One week of high school remains for Kai, an aspiring writer, and his friends.

How they choose to spend this time will wake sexual desires, cost one of them their life and leave each of them changed forever.

AS I AM is the debut feature film from emerging writer / director Guy Davies.

Set and filmed in his home town of Stroud in the British countryside it is an authentic coming of age drama rooted in experience.