Randeep Guleria discourages steroids & CT scans for mild cases | Oneindia News

AIIMs director Randeep Guleria has noted that mild covid cases in patients are turning into severe pneumonia because of strong medicaton and repeated tests.

Guleria, who is a member of the National Task Force on Covid-19, said patients with mild symptoms who had consumed steroids were triggering a virus replication in their bodies, causing a drop in oxygen levels.

