Out-of-control truck smashes into petrol station in China

This is the terrifying moment an out-of-control truck smashed into a petrol station in China.

CCTV footage shows the huge vehicle skidding into the building before hitting one of the pillars and a gas pump in Jiangsu province on April 20.

The truck driver had allegedly fallen unconscious while travelling due to overfatigue and stress which caused the vehicle to deviate from the road into the petrol station.

Shocked workers called the firefighters for help who immediately rushed to close the gas valces and poured sand over the leaked petrol to prevent it from catching fire.

One of the police officers told local media there were no skid marks on the tuck’s path which suggested that the brakes were not used before the crash.

He said: ‘We did not find any skid marks on the road.

The driver said he fell asleep which is why he unknowingly crashed onto the gas station.

We are still investigating the case.’ Firefighters spent around ten minutes rescuing the truck driver as the doors would not open.

When the driver was out they gave him first aid before he was taken to a hospital by an ambulance to further check his injuries.

Aside from the driver no one was reported hurt from the incident.