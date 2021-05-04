COVID-19: Nepal govt bans international flights from midnight of May 06

Amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has announced the closure of all domestic and international flights until mid of May.

While domestic flights will be closed from Monday midnight, all the international flights will be halted from Thursday midnight.

However, Nepal would operate two flights in a week to and fro India, Oli announced.

In his address to the nation on Monday, the Nepali Prime Minister announced the measures which are said to remain in effect till mid of May.

"Starting from May 03, 2021 midnight till the mid of this month, all the domestic flights would be suspended.

From midnight of May 06, 2021 international flights will be halted.

Movement of foreign nationals via land-ways to and from the nation has been banned.

Regarding the entry of Nepali nationals, 13 border crossings between India and Nepal would be in operation," said PM Oli.

PM Oli also announced the mobilisation of security personnel round the clock in various cities including capital Kathmandu for implementation of public health protocols as the nation struggles with the second wave of the pandemic.

He also warned to take stringent actions against those who violate the health protocols which would be overseen by the Home Ministry.

Oli has assigned the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to lead the public awareness campaign.

Addressing the international community in English at the end of the speech, Nepali Prime Minister asked for help to fight the pandemic.

Nepal reported 7,388 cases of COVID-19 from across the country on Monday.

With this, the total nationwide infection count has advanced to 343,418.