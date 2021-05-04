Skip to main content
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Vegas Chapel offering wedding package on National Star Wars Day

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:32s 0 shares 1 views
Star Wars fans in love can exchange the "woo-keys" to their hearts at the Little Vegas Chapel today.

People who are no longer solo can purchase the "Yoda One For Me" wedding package.

