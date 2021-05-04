UK agreed to expand partnership on vaccines: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on May 04.

Speaking on the talks between the two leaders, MEA Joint Secretary (Europe West), Sandeep Chakraborty today said, "The two leaders (PM Modi and UK PM) also discussed the global pandemic situation and ongoing cooperation in the fight against it.

PM Modi thanked PM Johnson for prompt medical assistance provided UK, in wake of severe 2nd wave in India." "UK was one of the first to respond, sending critical medical equipment, like oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators, amongst others.

The successful vaccine partnership through Oxford/AstraZeneca-SII collaboration was also discussed," he added.