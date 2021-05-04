Lily James Transforms Into Pamela Anderson On Set Of 'Pam & Tommy'

Lily James was spotted rocking Pamela Anderson's signature hairstyle on set as she begins filming the Hulu limited series "Pam and Tommy".
Plus, more TV news, including Conan O'Brien announcing the end of his late-night talk show.
Lily James was spotted rocking Pamela Anderson's signature hairstyle on set as she begins filming the Hulu limited series "Pam and Tommy".
Plus, more TV news, including Conan O'Brien announcing the end of his late-night talk show.
Get your very first look at Lily James as Pamela Anderson! The 32-year-old actress was photographed on the set of Pam & Tommy on..
The English actress, 32, wore a fluffy blonde wig with bold bangs as she walked across the set in a fuchsia robe and flip flops.