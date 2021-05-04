Lily James Transforms Into Pamela Anderson On Set Of 'Pam & Tommy'
Lily James Transforms Into Pamela Anderson On Set Of 'Pam & Tommy'

Lily James was spotted rocking Pamela Anderson's signature hairstyle on set as she begins filming the Hulu limited series "Pam and Tommy".

Plus, more TV news, including Conan O'Brien announcing the end of his late-night talk show.