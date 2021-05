Demi Lovato Discusses 2018 Drug Overdose in New Docuseries

‘I’ve had a lot of lives, like my cat, you know?

I’m on my 9th life.’ — Demi Lovato suffered a heart attack and 3 strokes after her 2018 overdose and is opening up about it all in a new doc series.

For more entertainment and world news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#DemiLovato #Sobriety #Addiction #Entertainment #News #NowThis