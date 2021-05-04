Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Kick Off the 78th Golden Globe Awards

'You won't even notice' — Watch Amy Poehler and Tina Fey kick off the 78th Golden Globes in two different cities with this opening monologue fit for the era of physical distancing

