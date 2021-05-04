Two-Thirds of All Polar Bears Could be Extinct by 2050

The polar bear has been listed as a threatened species since 2008 due to sea-ice loss attributed to a warming climate.

Despite these numbers, the polar bear still doesn’t have complete federal protection in the U.S. Drilling in the Alaskan Arctic still threatens the species.

In 2010, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service protected 120 million acres of polar bear habitat.

This was the largest critical habitat designation in the history of the Endangered Species Act.

Feb 27 is International Polar Bear Day, which is used to raise awareness about the conservation status of the mammal.

