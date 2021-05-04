Chris Cuomo Called Out for Double Standard Reporting on NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

‘Obviously, I am aware of what’s going on with my brother.

And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother’ — CNN’s Chris Cuomo announced he will not cover the mounting sexual harassment allegations against his brother, NY Gov.

Andrew Cuomo.

