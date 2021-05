How museums help communities heal | Honor Harger

While on lockdown, the galleries of Singapore's iconic ArtScience Museum were empty -- but online, the museum was abuzz.

Curator Honor Harger shares how they're engaging deeply with its visitors through streamed talks, performances and workshops that investigate the COVID-19 landscape and uplift marginalized voices.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED's current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was recorded June 17, 2020.)